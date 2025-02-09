Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2025 10:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2025 10:20 AM IST

    എ​ച്ച്.​എ​സ്. മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്

    manjunatha
    എ​ച്ച്.​എ​സ്. മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി മു​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ന്റ്‌​സ് യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ (എ​ൻ.‌​എ​സ്‌.​യു.‌​ഐ) ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ​ച്ച്.​എ​സ്. മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥി​നെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. 5.67 ല​ക്ഷം വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച​ത്. ആ​കെ 10.81 ല​ക്ഷം വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ളാ​ണ് പോ​ൾ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsKarnataka Youth Congress
