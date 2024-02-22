Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 2:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 2:34 AM GMT

    ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ ഉ​ട​മ പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സി​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    Pocso case
    camera_alt

    Representational Image

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക പീ​ഡ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ര​യാ​ക്കി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ ഉ​ട​മ​യെ ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സ​ജി​പ്പ​നാ​ടു​വി​ലെ കെ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യാ​ണ് (40) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ മാ​താ​വി​ന്റെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Crime NewsPOCSOBengaluru News
