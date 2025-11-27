Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    സ്കൂളുകൾക്ക് അവധി
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 8:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 8:57 AM IST

    സ്കൂളുകൾക്ക് അവധി

    സ്കൂളുകൾക്ക് അവധി
    Listen to this Article

    മംഗളൂരു: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ ശ്രീകൃഷ്ണ മഠ സന്ദർശനം കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്ത പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെ സ്കൂളുകൾക്കും അംഗൻവാടികൾക്കും ഉഡുപ്പി ജില്ല ഭരണകൂടം ഒരുദിവസത്തെ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ഉഡുപ്പി ടൗൺ, മാൽപെ, മണിപ്പാൽ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനുകളുടെ പരിധിയിലുള്ള അംഗൻവാടികൾ, പ്രൈമറി സ്കൂളുകൾ, ഹൈസ്കൂളുകൾ എന്നിവക്കാണ് അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsholidaysHolidays for schoolsUdupi schools
    News Summary - Holidays for schools
