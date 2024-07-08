Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 8 July 2024 3:16 AM GMT
    date_range 8 July 2024 3:16 AM GMT

    ഉ​ത്ത​ര ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ത്ത​ര ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ൻ​വാ​ടി​ക​ൾ മു​ത​ൽ പി.​യു കോ​ള​ജ് വ​രെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ന​ർ കെ. ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി​പ്രി​യ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:holidayEducational InstitutionsUttara Kannada
    News Summary - Holiday for educational institutions in Uttara Kannada district today
