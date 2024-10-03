Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Oct 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Oct 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    ഹി​റ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ. ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന​വും കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും

    Blood donation
    ഹി​റ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മാ​റ​ത്ത​ഹ​ള്ളി ഹി​റ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങും മാ​റ​ത്ത​ഹ​ള്ളി ഗ​വ. ഉ​ർ​ദു സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ നി​ർ​ധ​ന വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മാ​റ​ത്ത​ഹ​ള്ളി എ​ഡി​ഫി​സ് വ​ൺ ബാ​ങ്കെ​റ്റ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഹി​റ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ മാ​റ​ത്ത​ഹ​ള്ളി ഏ​രി​യ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ഹി​ജാ​സ്, യൂ​നി​റ്റ് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ഷി​നാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:blood donationHira Welfare Association
    News Summary - Hira Welfare Assoc. Blood donation and kit distribution
