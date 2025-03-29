Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 March 2025 9:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 March 2025 9:38 AM IST

    സൂ​റ​ത്ത്ക​ലി​ൽ തീ​വ്ര ഹി​ന്ദുത്വ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ കാ​ലി​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു; 25 കാ​ലി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി

    സൂ​റ​ത്ത്ക​ലി​ൽ തീ​വ്ര ഹി​ന്ദുത്വ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ കാ​ലി​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു; 25 കാ​ലി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ സൂ​റ​ത്ത്ക​ലി​ൽ തീ​വ്ര ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച കാ​ലി​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു. 25 കാ​ലി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    ര​ഹ​സ്യ വി​വ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി​ക​ളെ ക​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് സം​ശ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​നം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ത​ട​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:cattle smugglingBangalore News
    News Summary - Hindu extremists stopped cattle smuggling
