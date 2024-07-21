Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    21 July 2024 2:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    21 July 2024 2:13 AM GMT

    മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര സ​ഭ പ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര ഇ​ന്ന്

    മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര സ​ഭ പ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര ഇ​ന്ന്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മാ​ർ ഇ​വാ​നി​യോ​സ് മെ​ത്രാ​പൊ​ലീ​ത്ത​യു​ടെ ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര സ​ഭ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മേ​ഖ​ല​യു​ടെ പ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 7.30ന് ​ജാ​ല​ഹ​ള്ളി സെ​ന്റ് തോ​മ​സ് പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​ത്തി​ക്ക​രെ സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ്സ് മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്ക പ​ള്ളി​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര. ബി​ഷ​പ് മാ​ത്യൂ​സ് മാ​ർ പ​ക്കോ​മി​യോ​സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ദി​വ്യ​ബ​ലി ന​ട​ക്കും. അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ഡോ. ​സി.​എ​ൻ. അ​ശ്വ​ത് നാ​രാ​യ​ണ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. സ്നേ​ഹ​വി​രു​ന്നോ​​ടെ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് സ​മാ​പ​ന​മാ​വും.

