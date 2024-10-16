Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:37 AM GMT
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:37 AM GMT

    ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ബു​ധ​ൻ, വ്യാ​ഴം ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഓ​റ​ഞ്ച് അ​ല​ർ​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsholidayeducational institutionHeavy Rain
    News Summary - Heavy rain: Holiday for educational institutions in Bengaluru
