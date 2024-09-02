Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Sep 2024 3:36 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 Sep 2024 3:36 AM GMT
13 ജില്ലകളിൽ കനത്ത മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതtext_fields
News Summary - Heavy Rain Alert
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗാൾ ഉൾക്കടലിൽ ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ് രൂപപ്പെട്ടതിനാൽ കേരള, കർണാടക, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര, ഗുജറാത്ത് മേഖലയിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച കനത്ത മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്. കർണാടകയിൽ 13 ജില്ലകളിലാണ് മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത. ദക്ഷിണ കന്നട, ഉഡുപ്പി, ഉത്തര കന്നട, ബിദർ, കലബുറഗി, യാദ്ഗിർ, റായ്ച്ചൂർ, ബെള്ളാരി, വിജയപുര, ഗദക്, ബാഗൽകോട്ട്, ശിവമൊഗ്ഗ, ചിക്കമംഗളൂരു ജില്ലകളിലാണ് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച യെല്ലോ അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.
