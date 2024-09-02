Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 3:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 3:36 AM GMT

    13 ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    Rain alert
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗാ​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ചു​ഴ​ലി​ക്കാ​റ്റ് രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നാ​ൽ കേ​ര​ള, ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക, മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര, ഗു​ജ​റാ​ത്ത് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ്. ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ 13 ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത. ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട, ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി, ഉ​ത്ത​ര ക​ന്ന​ട, ബി​ദ​ർ, ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി, യാ​ദ്ഗി​ർ, റാ​യ്ച്ചൂ​ർ, ബെ​ള്ളാ​രി, വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര, ഗ​ദ​ക്, ബാ​ഗ​ൽ​കോ​ട്ട്, ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ, ചി​ക്ക​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച യെ​ല്ലോ അ​ല​ർ​ട്ട് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

