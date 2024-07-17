Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 17 July 2024 3:07 AM GMT
    date_range 17 July 2024 3:07 AM GMT

    56 കോ​ടി ചെ​ല​വി​ൽ പ​ണി​ത ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത ഭി​ത്തി മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക​കം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു

    Bypass wall broken due to heavy rain
    തീ​ർ​ഥ​ഹ​ള്ളി തും​ഗ പാ​ലം ബൈ​പാ​സി​ന്റെ മ​തി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തീ​ർ​ഥ​ഹ​ള്ളി തും​ഗ പാ​ലം ബൈ​പാ​സി​ന്റെ മ​തി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു. ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 169 എ​യി​ൽ ബാ​ലെ​ബൈ​ലു -കു​റു​വ​ള്ളി​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. 56 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ ചെ​ല​വ​ഴി​ച്ച് നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച മ​തി​ൽ ഏ​താ​നും മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ത​ക​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ സൂ​ച​ന ന​ൽ​കി​യ മ​തി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം നി​ലം​പൊ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​പ​ക​ട സൂ​ച​ന​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​തു​വ​ഴി​യു​ള്ള ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം വ​ഴി​തി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​മൊ​ഴി​വാ​യി.

    TAGS:heavy rain
