Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 28 April 2024 3:53 AM GMT
    date_range 28 April 2024 3:53 AM GMT

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ ഉ​ഷ്ണ​ത​രം​​ഗം തു​ട​രും

    heat wave
    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ചൂ​ട് ഏ​താ​നും ദി​വ​സം​കൂ​ടി തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പ്. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ 83 ശ​ത​മാ​നം സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും റെ​ക്കോ​ഡ് താ​പ​നി​ല​യാ​ണ് രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ചൂ​ട് കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ല ഭാ​​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ഓ​റ​ഞ്ച് അ​ല​ർ​ട്ട് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

