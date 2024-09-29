Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    ഹാ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്ത​ൺ ഇ​ന്ന്

    ഹാ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്ത​ൺ ഇ​ന്ന്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ലോ​ക ഹൃ​ദ​യ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ആ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ആ​ർ.​വി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഹാ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്ത​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. 11.6 കി.​മീ, 5.8 കി.​മീ എ​ന്നീ മാ​ര​ത്ത​ണു​ക​ളാ​ണ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ക. മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ ഹൃ​ദ​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തും. താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsWorld Heart DayHeartathon
    News Summary - Heartathon
