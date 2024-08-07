Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; ബ​സ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 2:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 2:27 AM GMT

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; ബ​സ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വി​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി റൂ​ട്ടി​ലെ ബ​സ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഗു​ജ്ജ​ന​ക​രെ ജെ​പ്പു​വി​ലെ ബി. ​വി​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​റാ​ണ് (62) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ബ​സി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​യാ​യ ന​ഴ്സി​ന്റെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​മ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് അ​തേ ബ​സി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDeath News
    News Summary - heart attack-the bus passenger died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick