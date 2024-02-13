Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    13 Feb 2024
    13 Feb 2024

    ഹീ​ലി​ങ് ട​ച്ച് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    ഹീ​ലി​ങ് ട​ച്ച് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    വി.​ആ​ർ ബം​ഗ്ലൂ​രു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ഹീ​ലി​ങ് ട​ച്ച് സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന

    ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി.​ആ​ർ ബം​ഗ്ലൂ​രു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ഹീ​ലി​ങ് ട​ച്ച് സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി. ജീ​വ​ൻ ര​ക്ഷാ ബ്ല​ഡ്‌ ബാ​ങ്ക് 35 പേ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ര​ക്തം സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. 10 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ആ​തു​ര സേ​വ​ന രം​ഗ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​ണ് ഹീ​ലി​ങ് ട​ച്ച്. വ​ർ​ഷം തോ​റും നി​ർ​ധ​ന രോ​ഗി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ചി​കി​ത്സാ​സ​ഹാ​യം, ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ൻ​സ്, മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ, ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ൾ മു​ത​ലാ​യ​വ ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    News Summary - Healing Touch Blood Donation Camp
