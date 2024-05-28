Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 28 May 2024 2:27 AM GMT
    date_range 28 May 2024 2:27 AM GMT

    എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. രേ​വ​ണ്ണ ധ​ർ​മ​സ്ഥ​ല​യി​ൽ

    H.D. Revanna,
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. രേ​വ​ണ്ണ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ധ​ർ​മ​സ്ഥ​ല മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ സ്വാ​മി ക്ഷേ​ത്രം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു. താ​ൻ മ​ഞ്ചു​നാ​ഥ ഭ​ക്ത​നാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. 40 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി താ​ൻ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ട്. 25 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യാ​ണ്. കേ​സു​ക​ളെ​ല്ലാം കോ​ട​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ്. താ​ൻ ഒ​ന്നും പ​റ​യു​ന്നി​ല്ല. നി​യ​മ​ത്തെ ബ​ഹു​മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ​ശ്വ​ര വി​ശ്വാ​സി​യാ​ണ് താ​ൻ’ -ലൈം​ഗി​കാ​തി​ക്ര​മ കേ​സ് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച ചോ​ദ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മ​റു​പ​ടി​യാ​യി രേ​വ​ണ്ണ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:H.D. RevannaDharmasthala
    News Summary - H.D. Revanna In Dharmasthala
