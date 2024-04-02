Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഎ​ച്ച്.​ഡി....
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT

    എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. കു​മാ​ര​സ്വാ​മി വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പ​ത്രി​ക ന​ൽ​കും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    hd kumaraswamy
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ണ്ഡ്യ​യി​ലെ എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​എ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. കു​മാ​ര​സ്വാ​മി വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച നാ​മ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ പ​ത്രി​ക സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കും. ജെ.​ഡി-​എ​സി​ന്റെ​യും ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ​യും നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി​യേ​കും.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ണ്ഡ്യ​യി​ൽ വ​ൻ റാ​ലി അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ ബി.​എ​സ്. യെ​ദി​യൂ​ര​പ്പ, ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ത​വ​ണ ജെ.​ഡി-​എ​സി​ന്റെ മ​ണ്ഡ്യ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന നി​ഖി​ൽ കു​മാ​ര​സ്വാ​മി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsHD KumaraswamyLok Sabha Elections 2024
    News Summary - HD Kumaraswamy will submit the nomination on Thursday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X