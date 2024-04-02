Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT
എച്ച്.ഡി. കുമാരസ്വാമി വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പത്രിക നൽകുംtext_fields
News Summary - HD Kumaraswamy will submit the nomination on Thursday
ബംഗളൂരു: മണ്ഡ്യയിലെ എൻ.ഡി.എ സ്ഥാനാർഥി എച്ച്.ഡി. കുമാരസ്വാമി വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നാമനിർദേശ പത്രിക സമർപ്പിക്കും. ജെ.ഡി-എസിന്റെയും ബി.ജെ.പിയുടെയും നേതാക്കൾ അകമ്പടിയേകും.
തുടർന്ന് മണ്ഡ്യയിൽ വൻ റാലി അരങ്ങേറും. മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും ബി.ജെ.പി നേതാവുമായ ബി.എസ്. യെദിയൂരപ്പ, കഴിഞ്ഞ തവണ ജെ.ഡി-എസിന്റെ മണ്ഡ്യ സ്ഥാനാർഥിയായിരുന്ന നിഖിൽ കുമാരസ്വാമി തുടങ്ങിയവർ ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കും.
