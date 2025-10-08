Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഎ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. ദേ​വ​ഗൗ​ഡ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 7:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 7:34 AM IST

    എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. ദേ​വ​ഗൗ​ഡ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    H.D Deve Gowda
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. ദേ​വ​ഗൗ​ഡ

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ജെ.​ഡി.​എ​സ് ദേ​ശീ​യ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നു​മാ​യ എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. ദേ​വ​ഗൗ​ഡ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ. അ​ണു​ബാ​ധ​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ ഓ​ൾ​ഡ് എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് റോ​ഡി​ലെ മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ സം​ഘം ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​സ്ഥി​തി നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. 92കാ​ര​നാ​യ ദേ​വ​ഗൗ​ഡ​യെ പ​നി ബാ​ധി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ആ​ശു​പ​​​​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:hospitalHD Deva GowdaBangloreLatest News
    News Summary - H.D. Deve Gowda in Hospital
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X