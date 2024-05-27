Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    27 May 2024 2:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2024 2:58 AM GMT

    ഹാ​സ​നി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​റു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഹാ​സ​നി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​റു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹാ​സ​ൻ ടൗ​ൺ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 75ലെ ​ക​ണ്ടാ​ളി​യി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച കാ​ർ ലോ​റി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​യും ര​ണ്ട് സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​റു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഹൊ​സ​കോ​ട്ട താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ക​റ​ഹ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ കെ. ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​പ്പ (45), ഭാ​ര്യ സു​ന​ന്ദ (38), മ​ക്ക​ൾ ര​വി​കു​മാ​ർ (20), നേ​ത്ര (18), ചേ​ത​ൻ (ആ​റ്), ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ രാ​കേ​ഷ് (35) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ചി​ക്ക​ബ​ല്ലാ​പു​ര​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച കാ​റി​ലെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Hassan Car accident
    Hassan Car accident; Six members of the family died
