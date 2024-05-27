Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 May 2024 2:58 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 May 2024 2:58 AM GMT
ഹാസനിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; കുടുംബത്തിലെ ആറുപേർ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Hassan Car accident; Six members of the family died
ബംഗളൂരു: ഹാസൻ ടൗൺ പരിസരത്ത് ദേശീയപാത 75ലെ കണ്ടാളിയിൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച കാർ ലോറിയിൽ ഇടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ കുട്ടിയും രണ്ട് സ്ത്രീകളും ഉൾപ്പെടെ കുടുംബത്തിലെ ആറുപേർ മരിച്ചു. ഹൊസകോട്ട താലൂക്കിലെ കറഹള്ളി സ്വദേശികളായ കെ. നാരായണപ്പ (45), ഭാര്യ സുനന്ദ (38), മക്കൾ രവികുമാർ (20), നേത്ര (18), ചേതൻ (ആറ്), ഡ്രൈവർ രാകേഷ് (35) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. മംഗളൂരുവിൽനിന്ന് ചിക്കബല്ലാപുരയിലേക്ക് സഞ്ചരിച്ച കാറിലെ യാത്രക്കാരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
