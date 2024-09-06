Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 3:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 3:27 AM GMT

    കൊ​യ്ത്തു​ത്സ​വ​വും സ്തോ​ത്ര ആ​രാ​ധ​ന​യും

    കൊ​യ്ത്തു​ത്സ​വ​വും സ്തോ​ത്ര ആ​രാ​ധ​ന​യും
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​ന​ഗ​ൽ​പു​ര ഇ​മ്മാ​നു​വേ​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളം സി.​എ​സ്.​ഐ ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ കൊ​യ്ത്തു​ത്സ​വ​വും വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക സ്തോ​ത്ര ആ​രാ​ധ​ന​യും ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും.

    രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴ് മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്നു​വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ഡി​യോ​സി​സി​ന്റെ ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഡോ. ​എ​ൻ.​ഡി. സോ​ള​മ​ൻ രാ​ജു മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വും. ഡ​യോ​സി​സി​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റ​വ. ഡോ. ​വി​ൻ​സെ​ന്റ് വി​നോ​ദ്‌ കു​മാ​ർ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കും. ലേ​ല ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​യും സ്‌​നേ​ഹ​വി​രു​ന്നും ഇ​തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsHarvest Festival
    News Summary - Harvest festival
