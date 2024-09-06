Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 Sep 2024 3:27 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 Sep 2024 3:27 AM GMT
കൊയ്ത്തുത്സവവും സ്തോത്ര ആരാധനയുംtext_fields
News Summary - Harvest festival
ബംഗളൂരു: അനഗൽപുര ഇമ്മാനുവേൽ മലയാളം സി.എസ്.ഐ ദേവാലയത്തിൽ ഈ വർഷത്തെ കൊയ്ത്തുത്സവവും വാർഷിക സ്തോത്ര ആരാധനയും ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കും.
രാവിലെ ഏഴ് മുതൽ ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒന്നുവരെ നടക്കുന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ കർണാടക സെൻട്രൽ ഡിയോസിസിന്റെ ട്രഷറർ ഡോ. എൻ.ഡി. സോളമൻ രാജു മുഖ്യാതിഥിയാവും. ഡയോസിസിൻ സെക്രട്ടറി റവ. ഡോ. വിൻസെന്റ് വിനോദ് കുമാർ സന്ദേശം നൽകും. ലേല ശുശ്രൂഷയും സ്നേഹവിരുന്നും ഇതോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് നടക്കും.
