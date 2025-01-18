Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 10:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 10:18 AM IST

    ഹാ​ർ​മ​ണി 2025 ഇ​ന്ന്

    ഹാ​ർ​മ​ണി 2025 ഇ​ന്ന്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം ബെ​തേ​ൽ ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ മാ​ർ​ത്തോ​മ ഓ​പ്പ​ർ​ച്യു​നി​റ്റി സ്കൂ​ൾ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ‘ഹാ​ർ​മ​ണി 2025’ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 10ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഊ​ർ​ജ മ​ന്ത്രി കെ.​ജെ. ജോ​ർ​ജ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ഡോ. ​ഗ്രീ​ഗോ​റി​യോ​സ് മാ​ർ സ്‌​തെ​ഫാ​നോ​സ് എ​പ്പി​സ്ക്കോ​പ്പ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ദ​യാ​ബാ​യി മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. വി​വി​ധ ഇ​ട​വ​ക​ക​ളി​ലെ ഗാ​യ​ക സം​ഘം സം​ഗീ​ത​വി​രു​ന്നി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും.

    TAGS:Annual Day CelebrationMarthoma Opportunity School
