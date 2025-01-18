Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Jan 2025 10:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jan 2025 10:18 AM IST
News Summary - Harmony 2025 today
ബംഗളൂരു: കെ.ആർ പുരം ബെതേൽ നഗറിലെ മാർത്തോമ ഓപ്പർച്യുനിറ്റി സ്കൂൾ വാർഷികം ‘ഹാർമണി 2025’ ശനിയാഴ്ച സ്കൂൾ അങ്കണത്തിൽ നടക്കും. രാവിലെ 10ന് നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടി കർണാടക ഊർജ മന്ത്രി കെ.ജെ. ജോർജ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. ഡോ. ഗ്രീഗോറിയോസ് മാർ സ്തെഫാനോസ് എപ്പിസ്ക്കോപ്പ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും. ദയാബായി മുഖ്യ പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തും. കുട്ടികളുടെ കലാപരിപാടികൾ അരങ്ങേറും. വിവിധ ഇടവകകളിലെ ഗായക സംഘം സംഗീതവിരുന്നിന് നേതൃത്വം നൽകും.
