Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2025 10:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2025 10:23 AM IST

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി​യാ​യ ഹ​രി​കു​മാ​ർ ബെ​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി​യാ​യ ഹ​രി​കു​മാ​ർ ബെ​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു
    ഹ​രി​കു​മാ​ർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ന്ദ്ര പൊ​തു​മേ​ഖ​ലാ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​മാ​യ ഭാ​ര​ത് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക്സ് ലി​മി​റ്റ​ഡ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റാ​യി മ​ല​യാ​ളി​യാ​യ ആ​ർ. ഹ​രി​കു​മാ​ർ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​ണ്. ടെ​ക്നോ​ള​ജി പ്ലാ​നി​ങ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​റാ​യി സേ​വ​ന​മ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 1989ൽ ​പ്ര​ബേ​ഷ​ന​റി എ​ൻ​ജീ​യ​റാ​യാ​ണ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsBharat Electronics Limited
    News Summary - Harikumar takes charge as Bharat Electronics Limited Director
