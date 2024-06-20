Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഇ​ല.​വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് മാ​ലി​ന്യം ശേ​ഖ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ടൗ​ൺ​ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട എം.​പി ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ ബ്രി​ജേ​ഷ് ചൗ​ട്ട വി​ത​ര​ണ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ പ്ര​ഗ്യ ഓ​ട്ടോ​മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച 24 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് നി​ര​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:VehiclesSanitation workers
    News Summary - Handover of vehicles to sanitation workers
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick