Madhyamam
    Metro
    20 Jun 2024 2:23 AM GMT
    20 Jun 2024 2:23 AM GMT

    എ​ച്ച്.​എ.​എ​ൽ അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ക്ഷേ​ത്രം പ്ര​തി​ഷ്ഠാ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ന്

    എ​ച്ച്.​എ.​എ​ൽ അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ക്ഷേ​ത്രം പ്ര​തി​ഷ്ഠാ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ന്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​ച്ച്.​എ.​എ​ൽ അ​യ്യ​പ്പ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​ഷ്ഠാ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴി​ന് ക​ല​ശ പൂ​ജ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 6.45ന് ​ശ​ര​ണ​ത​രം​ഗി​ണി ഗാ​യ​ക സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഭ​ക്തി ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും.

    Girl in a jacket

