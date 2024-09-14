Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പ​ത്മ​ശ്രീ ഹാ​ജ​ബ്ബ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ച്ച​ങ്ങ​ല അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ

    Harekala Hajabba
    ഹാ​ജ​ബ്ബ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ച്ച​ങ്ങ​ല​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ

    സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു 

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ ബി​ദ​ർ മു​ത​ൽ ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ ന​ഗ​ർ വ​രെ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ ദി​ന മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ച്ച​ങ്ങ​ല അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റാ​യി പ​ത്മ​ശ്രീ ഹ​രേ​ക​ല ഹാ​ജ​ബ്ബ​യെ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ മു​ല്ലൈ മു​കി​ല​ൻ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഹാ​ജ​ബ്ബ​യു​മാ​യി ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി.ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ മു​ൽ​കി, മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു, ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ, സു​ള്ള്യ, സ​മ്പാ​ജെ എ​ന്നീ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 130 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ ദൂ​ര​ത്താ​വും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ച്ച​ങ്ങ​ല.

