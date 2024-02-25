Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 3:58 AM GMT
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 3:58 AM GMT

    ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ ബസ്റ്റാൻഡ് ഇന്ന് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും

    gudalur bus stand
    പു​തി​യ ബ​സ് സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡി​ന്റെ താ​ഴെ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച വ​ർ​ക്ക്ഷോ​പ്പും ബ​സ് ഗാ​രേ​ജും

    ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ: നവീകരണ പ്രവൃത്തി നടത്തിയ ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ ബസ് സ്റ്റാൻഡ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കും.

    ടൂറിസം മന്ത്രി കെ. രാമചന്ദ്രൻ, പാർലമെന്റ് അംഗം എ. രാജ, ജില്ല കലക്ടർ എം. അരുണ തുടങ്ങിയവർ പങ്കെടുക്കും.

    നാഗപട്ടണം-ഊട്ടി- മൈസൂരു ദേശീയപാതയോരത്താണ് തമിഴ്‌നാട് സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ട്രാൻസ്‌പോർട്ട് കോർപറേഷന്റെ ബസ് സ്റ്റാൻഡും വർക്ക്‌ഷോപ്പും പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നത്. ലോക്സഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് അടുത്തിരിക്കെയാണ് ബസ് സ്റ്റാൻഡ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം പെട്ടെന്ന് നടത്താൻ സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ തീരുമാനിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:gudalurinaugurationBus Stand
