Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 2:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 2:18 AM GMT

    ഗ്രീ​ൻ വെ​ഹി​ക്ക്ൾ എ​ക്സ്​​പോ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    ഗ്രീ​ൻ വെ​ഹി​ക്ക്ൾ എ​ക്സ്​​പോ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തു​മ​കൂ​രു റോ​ഡി​ലെ ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​ക്സി​ബി​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചാ​മ​ത് ഗ്രീ​ൻ വെ​ഹി​ക്ക്ൾ എ​ക്സ്​​പോ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി. വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ഹൈ​ബ്രി​ഡ് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ബാ​റ്റ​റി​ക​ൾ ചാ​ർ​ജി​ങ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ വാ​ഹ​ന നി​ർ​മാ​ണ രം​ഗ​ത്തെ വി​വി​ധ സം​രം​ഭ​ക​രും ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ളും പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന സ​മ​യം. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Green Vehicles Expo
    News Summary - Green Vehicles Expo has started
