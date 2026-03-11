Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    റൂ​ഹാ​നി ഇ​ജ്തി​മ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റൂ​ഹാ​നി ഇ​ജ്തി​മ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ന്നു. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹീം ബാ​ഫ​ഖി ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ ഹ​ജ്ജ് മ​ന്ത്രി റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ഖാ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. എ​ന്‍.​കെ.​എം. ശാ​ഫി സ​അ​ദി, എ.​സി. ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ, അ​ന​സ് സി​ദീ​ഖി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഫാ​മി​ലി മീ​റ്റി​ൽ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹീം സ​ഖാ​ഫി പു​ഴ​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​രി ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ സ​അ്ദി കി​ന്യ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

