Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 April 2025 9:12 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 April 2025 9:12 AM IST
ഉഷ്ണ തരംഗം: ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ സർക്കാർ ഓഫിസുകളുടെ സമയം മാറ്റിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - government office's time schedule changed due to heat wave
ഉഷ്ണ തരംഗം: സർക്കാർ ഓഫിസുകളുടെ സമയം മാറ്റി
ബംഗളൂരു: ഉഷ്ണ തരംഗത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില് ഒമ്പതു ജില്ലകളിൽ സർക്കാർ ഓഫിസുകളുടെ പ്രവർത്തനസമയത്തില് മാറ്റം വരുത്തി സംസ്ഥാന സര്ക്കാര്. കല്യാണ കര്ണാടകയിലെ ബിദർ, കലബുറഗി, ബെള്ളാരി, കൊപ്പാൽ, റായ്ച്ചൂർ, യാദ്ഗിർ, വിജയനഗര ജില്ലകളിലും കിറ്ററൂർ കർണാടക മേഖലയിലെ വിജയപുര, ബാഗല്കോട്ട് ജില്ലകളിലുമാണ് ഓഫിസ് സമയം മാറ്റിയത്. രാവിലെ എട്ടു മുതല് ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒന്നര വരെയായി സമയം പുനഃക്രമീകരിച്ചു. രണ്ടു മാസത്തേക്കാണ് സമയമാറ്റം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story