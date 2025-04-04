Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഉ​ഷ്ണ ത​രം​ഗം:...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 April 2025 9:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 April 2025 9:12 AM IST

    ഉ​ഷ്ണ ത​രം​ഗം: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​മ​യം മാ​റ്റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഉ​ഷ്ണ ത​രം​ഗം: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​മ​യം മാ​റ്റി
    cancel

    ഉ​ഷ്ണ ത​രം​ഗം: സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​മ​യം മാ​റ്റി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഷ്ണ ത​രം​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഒ​മ്പ​തു ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​സ​മ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ മാ​റ്റം വ​രു​ത്തി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍. ക​ല്യാ​ണ ക​ര്‍ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ ബി​ദ​ർ, ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി, ബെ​ള്ളാ​രി, കൊ​പ്പാ​ൽ, റാ​യ്ച്ചൂ​ർ, യാ​ദ്ഗി​ർ, വി​ജ​യ​ന​ഗ​ര ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലും കി​റ്റ​റൂ​ർ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര, ബാ​ഗ​ല്‍കോ​ട്ട് ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലു​മാ​ണ് ഓ​ഫി​സ് സ​മ​യം മാ​റ്റി​യ​ത്. രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ല്‍ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്ന​ര വ​രെ​യാ​യി സ​മ​യം പു​നഃ​ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് സ​മ​യ​മാ​റ്റം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:heat waveWorking timeBangalore News
    News Summary - government office's time schedule changed due to heat wave
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X