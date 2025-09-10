Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    10 Sept 2025 10:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 10:12 AM IST

    രോ​ഗി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് പോ​ഷ​കാ​ഹാ​ര​വു​മാ​യി സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ള്‍

    Dinesh Gundu Rao
    ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ദി​നേ​ഷ് ഗു​ണ്ടു​റാ​വു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ര്‍ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ളി​ല്‍ രോ​ഗി​യു​ടെ പ്രാ​യം, ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​സ്ഥി​തി, പോ​ഷ​ക​ക്കു​റ​വ് എ​ന്നി​വ ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ന​ല്‍കു​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ദി​നേ​ഷ് ഗു​ണ്ടു​റാ​വു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ സി.​വി. രാ​മ​ൻ ന​ഗ​ർ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പോ​ഷ​കാ​ഹാ​ര ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ പ​ദ്ധ​തി മ​ന്ത്രി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഗ​ര്‍ഭി​ണി​ക​ള്‍, കു​ട്ടി​ക​ള്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ക്ക് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യി​ല്‍ മു​ന്‍ഗ​ണ​ന ല​ഭി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:karnadakaGovernment hospitalPublic Healthnutritious food
    News Summary - Government hospitals provide nutritious food to patients
