Madhyamam
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 2:04 AM GMT
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 2:04 AM GMT

    ബ​സ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കി​ടെ 4.81 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ർ​ണം മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ബ​സി​ലെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​യു​ടെ ബാ​ഗി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 4.81 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യ​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. കൊ​പ്പ​ല​ങ്ങാ​ടി​യി​ലെ അ​മൂ​ല്യ സു​കേ​ഷി​നാ​ണ് സ്വ​ർ​ണം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru newsbus journeygold stolen
    News Summary - Gold worth Rs 4.81 lakh stolen during bus journey
