Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Dec 2024 4:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2024 4:35 AM GMT

    ഗ്യാ​സ് സി​ലി​ണ്ട​ർ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ച് കു​ടും​ബി​നി​ക്കും മ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്ക്

    ഗ്യാ​സ് സി​ലി​ണ്ട​ർ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ച് കു​ടും​ബി​നി​ക്കും മ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്ക്
    സ്ഫോ​ട​നം ന​ട​ന്ന വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ ദൃ​ശ്യം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ഞ്ച​ന​ഡി ക​ണ്ടി​ഗ​യി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച അ​ർ​ധ​രാ​ത്രി പാ​ച​ക​വാ​ത​ക സി​ലി​ണ്ട​ർ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. കു​ബ്റ (32), മ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ മ​ഹാ​ദി​യ (13), മാ​സി​യ (10), മാ​യി​സ (ഏ​ഴ്) എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ത്. യു​വ​തി​യും മ​ക്ക​ളും ഉ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ മു​റി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന​നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ്. അ​യ​ൽ​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​ണ് നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ​യും ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്.

