Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 Sep 2024 4:05 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Sep 2024 4:05 AM GMT
വിനായക ചതുർഥി ആഘോഷംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Ganesh Chaturthi
ബംഗളൂരു: വിനായക ചതുർഥി ആഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി കഗദാസപുര ശ്രീനാരായണ മാതൃദേവി അയ്യപ്പ ദേവസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ അഷ്ടദ്രവ്യ മഹാഗണപതി ഹോമം, അഭിഷേകം തുടങ്ങി പ്രത്യേക പൂജകൾ നടക്കും. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ചടങ്ങുകൾ ആരംഭിക്കും. ഫോൺ: 8123364238.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story