Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:40 AM GMT

    ചൂ​താ​ട്ടം: 11പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള ഗ​വ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യു​ടെ മു​ന്നി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ചൂ​താ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട 11 പേ​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    കും​ട​യി​ലെ മ​ഞ്ചു​നാ​ഥ് (30), മൂ​ഡാ​രു​വി​ലെ ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ് (50), കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള​യി​ലെ മു​ത്ത​ണ്ണ (21) തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. 4950 രൂ​പ ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:gamblingarrest
    News Summary - Gambling: 11 people arrested
