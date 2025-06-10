Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    10 Jun 2025 10:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jun 2025 10:10 AM IST

    ല​ക്ഷ്മി​കാ​ന്ത് റെഡ്ഡി 'മു​ഡ' ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ

    G Lakshmikanth reddy
    ലക്ഷ്മി കാന്ത്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പു​തു​താ​യി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ച മൈ​സൂ​രു വി​ക​സ​ന അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (മു​ഡ)​യു​ടെ ത​ല​വ​നാ​യി അ​നൗ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വ്യ​ക്തി​യെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഇ​തു​വ​രെ നാ​മ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തി​നാ​ൽ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ജി. ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി​കാ​ന്ത് റെ​ഡ്ഡി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​ൽ​ക്കും.

    പ​ത്ത് ദി​വ​സം മു​മ്പ് ന​ഗ​ര​വി​ക​സ​ന വ​കു​പ്പ് ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. മൈ​സൂ​രു വി​ക​സ​ന അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ത​ല​വ​നാ​യി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഒ​രു വ്യ​ക്തി​യെ നാ​മ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsMysore Development Authority
