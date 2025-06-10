Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 Jun 2025 10:10 AM IST
10 Jun 2025 10:10 AM IST
ലക്ഷ്മികാന്ത് റെഡ്ഡി ‘മുഡ’ ചെയർമാൻtext_fields
News Summary - G Lakshmikanth Reddy is the chairman of 'Muda'
ബംഗളൂരു: പുതുതായി രൂപവത്കരിച്ച മൈസൂരു വികസന അതോറിറ്റി (മുഡ)യുടെ തലവനായി അനൗദ്യോഗിക വ്യക്തിയെ സർക്കാർ ഇതുവരെ നാമനിർദേശം ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ലാത്തതിനാൽ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി കമീഷണർ ജി. ലക്ഷ്മികാന്ത് റെഡ്ഡി ചെയർമാനായി ചുമതലയേൽക്കും.
പത്ത് ദിവസം മുമ്പ് നഗരവികസന വകുപ്പ് ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച് ഉത്തരവ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചിരുന്നു. മൈസൂരു വികസന അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ തലവനായി സർക്കാർ ഒരു വ്യക്തിയെ നാമനിർദേശം ചെയ്യുന്നതുവരെ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി കമീഷണർ ചെയർമാനായി ചുമതല വഹിക്കും.
