Madhyamam
    date_range 9 Oct 2024 1:39 AM GMT
    date_range 9 Oct 2024 1:39 AM GMT

    പൊ​ട്ടി വീ​ണ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ലൈ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ് വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ടി​നു സ​മീ​പം നി​ന്ന സ്ത്രീ, ​പൊ​ട്ടി വീ​ണ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ലൈ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. എ.​വി. മ​ഞ്ഞ​മ്മ​യാ​ണ് (50) സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​ത​ന്നെ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    കൃ​ത്യ​വി​ലോ​പ​ത്തി​ന് ‘ബെ​സ്‌​കോം’ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ഞ്ഞ​മ്മ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ വീ​ടി​നു സ​മീ​പം​നി​ന്ന് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന് വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ക​മ്പി പൊ​ട്ടി വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ട​ൻ​ത​ന്നെ മ​റ്റൊ​രു സ്ത്രീ ​മ​ഞ്ഞ​മ്മ​യെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Obit news
    News Summary - From the power line that fell The housewife died in shock
