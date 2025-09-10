Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 10:23 AM IST
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 10:23 AM IST

    ക​ര്‍ഷ​ക​ര്‍ക്ക് സൗ​ജ​ന്യ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം

    Symbolic image
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ആ​നേ​ക്ക​ല്‍ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ജി​ല്ല കാ​ര്‍ഷി​ക പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ക​ര്‍ഷ​ക​ര്‍ക്ക് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ല്‍ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ മൂ​ന്നു ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    തേ​നീ​ച്ച വ​ള​ര്‍ത്ത​ല്‍, കൂ​ണ്‍ വ​ള​ര്‍ത്ത​ല്‍, മീ​ന്‍ വ​ള​ര്‍ത്ത​ല്‍, ഹൈ​ഡ്രോ പോ​ണി​ക്സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ല്‍ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ന​ല്‍കും. വി​ശ​ദ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക്: 6363695621.

    TAGS:free trainingFarmersBangalore News
    News Summary - Free training for farmers
