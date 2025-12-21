Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Dec 2025 9:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Dec 2025 9:26 AM IST

    നെലമംഗലക്ക് സമീപം 55 കിടക്കകളുള്ള സൗജന്യ പാലിയേറ്റിവ് കെയർ ആരംഭിക്കും

    നെലമംഗലക്ക് സമീപം 55 കിടക്കകളുള്ള സൗജന്യ പാലിയേറ്റിവ് കെയർ ആരംഭിക്കും
    ബംഗളൂരു: മാരക അസുഖങ്ങൾ ബാധിച്ച രോഗികൾക്ക് 55 കിടക്കകളുള്ള ‘നെമ്മാടി സെന്‍റര്‍ ഫോർ പാലിയേറ്റിവ് കെയർ’ ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. സുകൃതി ചാരിറ്റബ്ൾ ട്രസ്റ്റിന്റെയും റോട്ടറി ബാംഗ്ലൂർ മിഡ്‌ടൗണിന്റെയും സഹകരണത്തോടെയാണ് സംരംഭം നടപ്പാക്കുന്നത്. കൗൺസലിങ്, മരണാനന്തര പരിചരണം എന്നിവയില്‍ രോഗികളുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് പാലിയേറ്റിവ് കെയർ പിന്തുണ നൽകും. ഗ്ലോബൽ ഹ്യുമാനിറ്റേറിയൻ മിഷന്‍ സ്ഥാപകൻ മധുസൂദനൻ സായ്, ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി ദിനേശ് ഗുണ്ടു റാവു, പാർലമെന്റ് അംഗം ഡോ. സി.എൻ. മഞ്ജുനാഥ് എന്നിവര്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കും.

    newspalliative caremetro newsLatest News
