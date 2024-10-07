Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    7 Oct 2024 1:43 AM GMT
    7 Oct 2024 1:43 AM GMT

    എം.​പി​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ൽ വ്യാ​ജ പ​ണ​പ്പി​രി​വ്: പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി -ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എം.​പി കോ​ട്ട ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ പൂ​ജാ​രി​യു​ടെ ഫോ​ട്ടോ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് വ്യാ​ജ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ട് മു​ഖേ​ന

    സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ണ​പ്പി​രി​വ്. എം​പി​യു​ടെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ടൗ​ൺ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:fraudCase registered
    News Summary - fraud in the name of MP: case registered
