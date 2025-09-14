Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഫ്രാ​ൻ​സ്​ പൈ​തൃ​ക...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Sept 2025 10:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Sept 2025 10:12 AM IST

    ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സ്​ പൈ​തൃ​ക പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സ്​ പൈ​തൃ​ക പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​ല​യ​ൻ​സ് ഫ്രാ​ങ്കൈ​സ് ഡി ​ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച യാ​ത്ര പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​യ ‘സ്ക്രി​പ്റ്റ​ഡ് ഡ​യ​ലോ​ഗ്സ്’ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. കാ​ലി​ഗ്ര​ഫി​യി​ലൂ​ടെ ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​​ന്‍റെ​യും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ​യും പൈ​തൃ​കം പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ക്യൂ​റേ​റ്റ​ര്‍ പ​ദ്മ​ജ ശ്രീ​വാ​സ്ത​വ​യാ​ണ്. പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​നം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ര്‍ നാ​ലു വ​രെ തു​ട​രും. രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30 മു​ത​ല്‍ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ്​ പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​ന സ​മ​യം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:exhibitionBangalore NewsLatest News
    News Summary - France Heritage Exhibition started
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X