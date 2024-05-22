Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 May 2024 3:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 May 2024 3:35 AM GMT

    തെ​രു​വ് നാ​യ്ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ലു​വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി​ക്ക് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം

    തെ​രു​വ് നാ​യ്ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ലു​വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി​ക്ക് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം
    ലാ​വ​ണ്യ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റെ​യ്ച്ചൂ​രി​ൽ നാ​ല് വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി തെ​രു​വു​നാ​യ്ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. കേ​ര​ളി​ങ്ക​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൾ ലാ​വ​ണ്യ​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വീ​ടി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ ക​ളി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ നാ​യ്ക്കൂ​ട്ടം ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Street DogsDeath
    News Summary - Four-year-old girl dies after being attacked by street dogs
