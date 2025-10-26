പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാവാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്തു; നാലുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Oct 2025 12:06 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Oct 2025 12:06 PM IST
പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാവാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്തു; നാലുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Four people arrested in the case of raping a minor girl
ബംഗളൂരു: പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാവാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടി ഗർഭിണിയായ സംഭവത്തിൽ നാലുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. ഉദയ് കരിയണ്ണാനവർ, കിഷൻ വദ്ദര, ആകാശ് മാതംഗി, ചന്ദ്രു ഗൊല്ലാറ എന്നിവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാമിലൂടെയാണ് ഉദയ് പെൺകുട്ടിയെ പരിചയപ്പെട്ടത്. തുടർന്ന് ബലാത്സംഗത്തിനിരയാക്കി.
സമൂഹമാധ്യമം സൗഹൃദമുണ്ടാക്കിയ കിഷനും കൂട്ടുകാരും ചേർന്നും പെൺകുട്ടിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്തു. കുട്ടി ഗർഭിണി ആയപ്പോഴാണ് വിവരം പുറത്തറിഞ്ഞത്. ഹംഗൽ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷണമാരംഭിച്ചു.
