Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightപ്രജ്ജ്വൽ രേവണ്ണ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2024 2:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2024 2:44 AM GMT

    പ്രജ്ജ്വൽ രേവണ്ണ ഉൾപ്പെട്ട കേസിൽ നാലുപേർ കൂടി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    arrest
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം (Stock Image)

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രൂ: ജെ.​ഡി (എ​സ്) എം.​പി ​പ്ര​ജ്ജ്വ​ൽ രേ​വ​ണ്ണ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ലൈം​ഗി​കാ​രോ​പ​ണ കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​സം​ഘം നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ കൂ​ടി അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സ്ത്രീ​യെ ത​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്. പ്ര​ജ്ജ്വ​ലി​ന്റെ പി​താ​വ് എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. രേ​വ​ണ്ണ ഇ​തി​ന​കം അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലാ​ണ്. മു​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. ദേ​വ​ഗൗ​ഡ​യു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ് 66കാ​ര​നാ​യ രേ​വ​ണ്ണ. അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ നാ​ലു​പേ​രും മൈ​സൂ​രു കൃ​ഷ്ണ​രാ​ജ​ന​ഗ​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​ണ്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsPrajwal RevannaArrest
    News Summary - Four more people were arrested in the case involving Prajjwal Revanna
