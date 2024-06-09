Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    9 Jun 2024 2:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2024 2:11 AM GMT

    കുടുംബത്തിലെ നാലുപേർ വിഷം കഴിച്ച് ആത്മഹത്യക്ക് ശ്രമിച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ഹാ​ദേ​ശ്വ​ര കു​ന്നി​നു​സ​മീ​പം ത​ല​ബെ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ണ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന യു​വ​തി​യു​ടെ ന​ഗ്ന​ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ഡി​യോ​യി​ൽ പ​ക​ർ​ത്തി വീ​ട്ടു​കാ​രെ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ വി​ഷം ക​ഴി​ച്ച് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​ക്ക് ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചു.

    ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ച​ന്ദ​ഗ​ലു ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ഹാ​ദേ​വ​നാ​യ​ക് (65) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ഹാ​ദേ​വ​നാ​യ​കി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ ഗൗ​ര​മ്മ (60), കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ലീ​ലാ​വ​തി (45), റി​ഷി​ത (21) എ​ന്നീ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രു​ടെ നി​ല ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​ണ്.

