Posted Ondate_range 9 Jun 2024 2:11 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jun 2024 2:11 AM GMT
കുടുംബത്തിലെ നാലുപേർ വിഷം കഴിച്ച് ആത്മഹത്യക്ക് ശ്രമിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Four members of the family tried to commit suicide by consuming poison
ബംഗളൂരു: മഹാദേശ്വര കുന്നിനുസമീപം തലബെട്ടയിൽ പ്രണയത്തിലായിരുന്ന യുവതിയുടെ നഗ്നദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ വിഡിയോയിൽ പകർത്തി വീട്ടുകാരെ ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തിയതായി പരാതി. കുടുംബത്തിലെ നാലുപേർ വിഷം കഴിച്ച് ആത്മഹത്യക്ക് ശ്രമിച്ചു.
ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. ചന്ദഗലു ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ മഹാദേവനായക് (65) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മഹാദേവനായകിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ഗൗരമ്മ (60), കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളായ ലീലാവതി (45), റിഷിത (21) എന്നീ മൂന്നുപേരുടെ നില ഗുരുതരമാണ്.
