Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2024 2:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2024 2:08 AM GMT

    അ​മ്മ​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    deadbody
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ത്ര​ദു​ർ​ഗ തു​രു​വാ​നൂ​രു റോ​ഡി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള തി​പ്പെ​രു​ദ്ര​സ്വാ​മി ആ​ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം താ​മ​സി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന 40 വ​യ​സ്സാ​യ യു​വ​തി​യെ​യും 22കാ​രി​യാ​യ മ​ക​ളെ​യും ആ​ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പം മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    ഭ​ദ്രാ​വ​തി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ഗീ​ത​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​ൾ പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക​യു​ടെ​യും മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​രു​വ​രും തി​പ്പെ​രു​ദ്ര​സ്വാ​മി ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Dead BodyBengaluru News
