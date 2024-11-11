Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Nov 2024 3:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Nov 2024 3:52 AM GMT

    വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹൊ​ങ്ങ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​യെ വീ​ടി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ജ​യ​മ്മ​യാ​ണ് (52) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ബ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റാ​യ ഇ​ള​യ മ​ക​ന്റെ​യൊ​പ്പ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​മ​സം. ശ്വാ​സം​മു​ട്ടി​ച്ച് കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​വാ​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

