Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    14 Oct 2024 4:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Oct 2024 4:05 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലു​ട​മ മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    prasanna shetty
    പ്ര​സ​ന്ന ഷെ​ട്ടി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ, ബേ​ക്ക​റി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ഹ​രി​യ​ടു​ക്ക കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ തീ​ർ​ഥ​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ലെ ലോ​ഡ്ജി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. പ്ര​സ​ന്ന ഷെ​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് (45) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മൂ​ന്നു ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി മു​റി തു​റ​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ലോ​ഡ്ജ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ ഫാ​നി​ൽ സാ​രി​ത്തു​മ്പി​ൽ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ബി​സി​ന​സ് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കാ​ര​ണം ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന് സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​റ് പേ​ജു​ള്ള ക​ത്ത് കി​ട്ടി​യ​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

