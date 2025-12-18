Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമൈസൂർ സർവകലാശാല മുൻ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 9:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 9:03 AM IST

    മൈസൂർ സർവകലാശാല മുൻ വൈസ് ചാൻസലർ എസ്.എൻ. ഹെഗ്‌ഡെ അന്തരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മൈസൂർ സർവകലാശാല മുൻ വൈസ് ചാൻസലർ എസ്.എൻ. ഹെഗ്‌ഡെ അന്തരിച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബംഗളൂരു: മൈസൂർ സർവകലാശാല (യു.ഒ.എം) മുൻ വൈസ് ചാൻസലർ എസ്.എൻ ഹെഗ്‌ഡെ (83) മൈസൂരിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഉയർന്ന രക്തസമ്മർദത്തെത്തുടര്‍ന്നു കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ ഹെഗ്‌ഡെയെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെ മരണം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. സുവോളജി പ്രഫസറായിരുന്ന ഹെഗ്‌ഡെ രണ്ട് തവണ യു.ഒ.എമ്മിന്‍റെ വൈസ് ചാൻസലറായി സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. വിദേശത്തുള്ള മകള്‍ എത്തിയ ശേഷം സംസ്കാരം നടത്തുമെന്ന് കുടുംബ വൃത്തങ്ങൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsMysore UniversityObituary
    News Summary - Former Vice Chancellor of Mysore University S.N. Hegde passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X