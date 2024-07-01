Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 July 2024 3:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 July 2024 3:48 AM GMT

    മു​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മ​ന്ത്രി വീ​ര​പ്പ മൊ​യ്‍ലി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൾ ഹം​സ മൊ​യ്‍ലി അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു

    Hamsa Moily ,
    ഹം​സ

    മൊ​യ്‍ലി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ എം. ​വീ​ര​പ്പ മൊ​യ്‍ലി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൾ ഹം​സ മൊ​യ്‍ലി (46) ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു. കു​റ​ച്ചു​ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി അ​സു​ഖ​ബാ​ധി​ത​യാ​യി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. ഭ​ര​ത​നാ​ട്യം ന​ർ​ത്ത​കി​യാ​ണ്. ദേ​വ​ദാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വി​തം പ്ര​മേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി ചി​ത്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച ത​മി​ഴ് സി​നി​മ​യാ​യ ‘ശൃം​ഗാ​ര’​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ഭി​ന​യി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Veerappa MoilyHamsa Moily
    News Summary - Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily's daughter Hamsa Moily passed away
