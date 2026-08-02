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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഉഡുപ്പി നഗരസഭ മുൻ വൈസ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Aug 2026 8:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Aug 2026 8:54 AM IST

    ഉഡുപ്പി നഗരസഭ മുൻ വൈസ് ചെയർപേഴ്സൻ ലക്ഷ്മി മഞ്ജുനാഥ് ബസിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

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    ഉഡുപ്പി നഗരസഭ മുൻ വൈസ് ചെയർപേഴ്സൻ ലക്ഷ്മി മഞ്ജുനാഥ് ബസിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു
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    മംഗളൂരു: ഉഡുപ്പി കോർട്ട് റോഡ് ലയൺസ് സർക്കിളിന് സമീപം ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉഡുപ്പി നഗരസഭ മുൻ വൈസ് ചെയർപേഴ്സൺ ലക്ഷ്മി മഞ്ജുനാഥ് കോൾ (37) സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് ഇടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു.കഡിയാലിയിലെ ബിജെപി ഓഫീസിൽ നടന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത് പിന്നീട് താലൂക്ക് പഞ്ചായത്ത് കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ സ്ഥിതി ചെയ്യുന്ന ഉഡുപ്പി എംഎൽഎയുടെ ഓഫീസ് സന്ദർശിച്ച ശേഷം വീട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകുന്നതിനായി റോഡരികിലൂടെ നടക്കുമ്പോഴാണ് ഉച്ച രണ്ടോടെ അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ അവർ സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് തന്നെ മരിച്ചു. ട്രാഫിക് പോലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി കേസെടുത്തു.

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    TAGS:Death NewsUdupimetro news
    News Summary - Former Udupi Municipality Vice Chairperson Lakshmi Manjunath dies after being hit by bus
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