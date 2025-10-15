Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മു​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ത​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    മു​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ത​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള മു​ൻ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാം​ഗം പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ ഗോ​പാ​ല ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​രി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ സു​ദീ​പ് ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​രി (48) ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ത​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ബ്ര​ഹ്മാ​വ​റി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള ബാ​ർ​കൂ​റി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ന്ത​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്താ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം.

    ഹെ​ബ്രി​യി​ൽ വൈ​ൻ ഷോ​പ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ​യും ര​ണ്ട് മ​ക്ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ട്. ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​യു​ടെ കാ​ര​ണം ഇ​തു​വ​രെ അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ബ്ര​ഹ്മാ​വ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

