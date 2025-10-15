Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
15 Oct 2025 10:00 AM IST
15 Oct 2025 10:00 AM IST
മുൻ എം.എൽ.എയുടെ മകൻ ട്രെയിൻ തട്ടി മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Former MLA's son dies after being hit by train
മംഗളൂരു: കാർക്കള മുൻ നിയമസഭാംഗം പരേതനായ ഗോപാല ഭണ്ഡാരിയുടെ മകൻ സുദീപ് ഭണ്ഡാരി (48) ട്രെയിൻ തട്ടി മരിച്ചു. ആത്മഹത്യയാണെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രി ബ്രഹ്മാവറിനടുത്തുള്ള ബാർകൂറിന്റെ പ്രാന്തപ്രദേശത്തായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.
ഹെബ്രിയിൽ വൈൻ ഷോപ് നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യയും രണ്ട് മക്കളുമുണ്ട്. ആത്മഹത്യയുടെ കാരണം ഇതുവരെ അറിവായിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് ബ്രഹ്മാവർ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
